Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE LAC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,496. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

