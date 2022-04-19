Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LTUM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 673,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,507. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

