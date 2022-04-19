LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.00 Million

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will announce $233.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $238.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $247.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

