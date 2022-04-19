Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $467.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

