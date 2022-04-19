Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.09.

LMT opened at $467.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.69 and a 200 day moving average of $382.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

