Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

LMT stock opened at $467.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.53. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.