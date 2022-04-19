Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.53. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

