Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOOP shares. Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Loop Industries by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

