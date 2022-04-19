Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $322,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,596.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $323,250.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $392,875.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

Rambus stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 568,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,004. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.