Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

LCID stock opened at 20.32 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

