Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $387.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.61 and its 200-day moving average is $376.88. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

