Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $495.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $390.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.64.

LULU opened at $387.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

