Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $387.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.88. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

