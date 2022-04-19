LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LumiraDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ LMDX opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $11.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,100,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LumiraDx (Get Rating)
LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.