Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

