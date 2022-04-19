Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $688.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

