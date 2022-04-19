Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 13,400 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.
FPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 216,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,421. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Five Point (Get Rating)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
