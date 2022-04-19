Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 13,400 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

FPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 216,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,421. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Five Point by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

