LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €778.08 ($836.65).

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €815.00 ($876.34) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($822.58) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($903.23) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €826.00 ($888.17) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

MC stock traded up €5.90 ($6.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €640.00 ($688.17). 566,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($280.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €641.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €675.06.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.