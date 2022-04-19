LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Declares $1.26 Dividend

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.255 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on LVMUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($924.73) to €900.00 ($967.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($817.20) to €820.00 ($881.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($867.74) to €826.00 ($888.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.67.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

