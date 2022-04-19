Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYSCF shares. raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lynas Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

LYSCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 66,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,802. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.