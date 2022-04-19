LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $125.00 at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

NYSE:LYB opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

