Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 29th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.