Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 324.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at about $5,579,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $176.41. 55,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,495. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

