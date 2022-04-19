Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.0 days.

Shares of MAHMF opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and electric two wheelers; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

