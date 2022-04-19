Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to post $168.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.70 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $710.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $118.41 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

