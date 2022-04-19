Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY22 guidance at $1.98-2.10 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,129 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

