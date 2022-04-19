Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MTEX stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.