Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

