Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MN opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
