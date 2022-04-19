ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.310-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAN stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

