ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS.

MAN opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

