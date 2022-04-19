ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MANT stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,732,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ManTech International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

