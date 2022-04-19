Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Investment analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

MGMLF traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.24. The company had a trading volume of 344,082 shares.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

