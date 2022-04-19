Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Investment analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.
MGMLF traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.24. The company had a trading volume of 344,082 shares.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
