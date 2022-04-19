Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) vs. HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Financial Survey

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Petroleum has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.0% of Marathon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marathon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Marathon Petroleum and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum 0 1 9 1 3.00 HF Sinclair 0 2 3 0 2.60

Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $89.30, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Marathon Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and HF Sinclair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum $120.93 billion 0.42 $9.74 billion $14.99 6.01 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.36 $558.32 million $3.40 11.81

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. Marathon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum 8.05% 4.74% 1.76% HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99%

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats HF Sinclair on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures aromatics, propane, propylene, and sulfur. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers in the United States and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets; and through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. It also owns and operates crude oil, natural gas, and refined product pipelines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 7,159 brand jobber outlets in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico through independent entrepreneurs. Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

