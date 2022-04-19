Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
MCHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
MCHX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
