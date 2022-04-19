Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE MPX opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.