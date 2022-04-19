Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter worth $796,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter worth $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

