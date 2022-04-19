MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HZO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

HZO stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. MarineMax has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $893.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

