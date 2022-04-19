Mark Ayranto Sells 14,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total value of C$208,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,547,888.40.

Shares of VIT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.