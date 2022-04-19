Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 215 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 215 ($2.80) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

