Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $170.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.79. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

