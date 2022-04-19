Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor Sells 5,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,116.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.73. 5,829,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

