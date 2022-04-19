Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MHH opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.