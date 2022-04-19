Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

