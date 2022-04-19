Matador Resources (MTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.