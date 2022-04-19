Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.80. Match Group also posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Match Group by 250.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Match Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 2,022,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.07. Match Group has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

