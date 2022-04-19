Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Materialise by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Materialise by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

