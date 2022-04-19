Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 761,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Materialise by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.