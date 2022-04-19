Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 643,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

