Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE MATX traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $95.58. 703,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,437 shares of company stock worth $4,080,047. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $13,414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Matson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Matson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

