Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

Matterport stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $71,819,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $66,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

