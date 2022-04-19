MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Head-To-Head Analysis

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 2.79% 12.71% 6.04% MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18%

This table compares ICON Public and MaxCyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $5.48 billion 3.62 $153.18 million $2.95 82.53 MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.11 -$19.08 million N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ICON Public and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 1 8 0 2.89 MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

ICON Public currently has a consensus target price of $285.44, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Given ICON Public’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICON Public is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Summary

ICON Public beats MaxCyte on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including early development, patient recruitment and retention, strategy and analytics, late phase research, data and technology solution, and consulting and analytics services. The company's clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, clinical research and laboratory services, project management, site monitoring and management services, data management, biostatistics and programming, medical writing and publishing, medical affair, endpoint adjudication/data monitoring committees, pharmacovigilance, interactive response technologies, clinical supplies management, strategic regulatory, medical communication, and consulting and advisory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

