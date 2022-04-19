McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

